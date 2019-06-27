Tom Brady buries Max Kellerman (again) over ill-advised 'cliff' take originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Max Kellerman's three-year-old hot take is still pinned to Tom Brady's bulletin board.

How do we know this? Check out the latest update on the New England Patriots quarterback's Instagram story:

Max Kellerman in 2016: "He is going to fall off a cliff. Tom Brady is going to be a bum in short order."@TomBrady in 2019: pic.twitter.com/AJQvnYy9yC — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@KwaniALunis) June 27, 2019

For context, Brady's 61-mph throw would have ranked as the second-fastest in NFL Scouting Combine history since throwing velocity began being tracked in 2008, behind Josh Allen at 62 mph.

It appears Brady can still bring the heat, contrary to the belief of Kellerman, who predicted on ESPN in July 2016 that Brady's play would "fall off a cliff," and that the veteran QB would be a "bum in short order."

To state the obvious, Brady has not become a "bum;" in fact, he's led the Patriots to Super Bowls in two of the three seasons since Kellerman's prediction and literally was named the NFL's best player (MVP) in 2017.

But even after making Kellerman eat his words on several occasions, the 41-year-old is using that take (and the haters in general) as motivation entering his 20th NFL season.

