Tom Brady and the Bucs have somehow become underdogs

After all this time, there are still people who allow themselves to doubt Tom Brady.

Even after 20 legendary years with the New England Patriots, leading a dynasty that earned six Super Bowl rings.

Even after the most successful two-year run in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history, including a seventh Lombardi Trophy in his first season with the team.

Somehow, as Brady heads into his third season in Tampa Bay, the GOAT and his team are still finding themselves an underdog as final predictions start to roll in for the 2022 NFL season.

NFL Network had multiple voices picking a team other than the Bucs to win the NFC South this season:

They’re not the only ones, either.

Peter King of NBC Sports is also handing the NFC South to the New Orleans Saints:

Football Morning in America is up, with 2022 season predictions and more:

💍 Super Bowl year for Josh Allen and Bills Mafia

⚜️ Saints primed for a big season

👀 Eyes on Bobby Wagner, Von Miller in Thursday’s Kickoff game

💰 Impact of Wilson’s contract https://t.co/U4dC12RkI6 — Peter King (@peter_king) September 5, 2022

Appearing on ESPN earlier this week, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin questioned Brady’s ability to lead the Bucs back to another championship, questioning his competitive fire and leadership ability after the GOAT took an extended absence away from the team during training camp:

While it’s fair to wonder whether or not Brady is dealing with some off-field things that might impact his play, or the fact that his offensive line has far more question marks this season, it still seems preposterous to think that he won’t be able to overcome any adversity he might face, and still lead Tampa Bay deep into the playoffs.

Brady has won Super Bowls with far less talented teams than the one he’s taking into 2022 in Tampa Bay. He led the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes last season, at the age of 44. Yes, Gronk is out, but future Hall of Famer Julio Jones is in.

You’d think at this point, that people would have learned by now.

Instead, there still seem to be a few out there who still give the GOAT some exterior motivation to prove them wrong.

