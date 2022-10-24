Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said the results of the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Panthers speak for themselves.

“Any time you score three points, that kind of sums it up,” Brady said.

The Bucs have now suffered the two biggest upsets of this NFL season on back-to-back Sundays, losing to the Steelers as 9.5-point favorites and to the Panthers as 13-point favorites.

“Any time you lose one game it’s no fun. You lose two, it’s worse,” Brady said.

Brady said there’s not a single person in the locker room who considers that acceptable.

“No one feels good about what we’re at, no one feels good about how we played or what we’re doing, so we’re all in it together, we got to pull ourselves out of it,” Brady said. “I think we all just have to do our job better,” Brady said.

The Bucs could hardly be doing their jobs any worse.

Tom Brady: Bucs scored only three points, no one feels good about where we’re at originally appeared on Pro Football Talk