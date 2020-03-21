Tom Brady to Bucs: Godwin prepared to hand number 12 to quarterback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is open to giving Tom Brady his number 12 after the star quarterback officially signed with the team.

Brady's move to the Buccaneers was confirmed on Friday after the 42-year-old ended a 20-season stay with the New England Patriots.

The six-time Super Bowl winner made the number 12 famous at the Patriots and Godwin said he was prepared to make a switch if Brady wanted it in Tampa Bay.

"My phone has been blowing up over the last 24 hours on Twitter, Instagram, phone calls, text messages, just people asking me the same question," Godwin told the team's website.

"I think it'll be very interesting whatever happens. We haven't talked about it. We talked briefly but hadn't mentioned that at all.

"Obviously if he doesn't want it or is not making a big deal out of it, I'm definitely going to keep it.

"We'll see how it goes but I just think out of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished and the career he's built for himself you've got to lean into that respect, you know, but we'll see how it goes."

Brady has signed a multi-year contract with the Buccaneers, who last reached the NFL playoffs in 2007.

Godwin, 24, said he would make the most of the opportunity of playing alongside Brady.

"Honestly, it was pretty crazy. I kind of like heard rumours and stuff through the offseason about him potentially coming and the closer we got obviously the more real it became," he said.

"And then I guess it was like 'Wow', just having the opportunity to play with someone who's possibly the greatest of all time, there's not that many people who get that opportunity.

"So I'm just going to try to soak it in and learn as much as I can from the guy."