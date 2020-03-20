Tom Brady to Bucs: Arians 'different end of the spectrum' to Belichick, says Roethlisberger

Tom Brady will love working with Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians even if it will be an entirely different experience to the one he enjoyed with Bill Belichick, says Ben Roethlisberger.

Brady is about to embark on a new venture after 20 golden years in the NFL alongside Belichick at the New England Patriots.

In total, Brady won six Super Bowls and nine AFC Championships in an astounding spell of dominance with the Patriots.

He now links up with Arians in Tampa Bay, a coach whose penchant for aggressive offense and a "no risk it, no biscuit" approach is at odds with the more calculating style of Belichick.

Arians is a man well known to Roethlisberger having spent four years as Offensive Coordinator at the Pittsburgh Steelers and seven with the team in total.

Roethlisberger described Arians as a father figure and has no doubt superstar quarterback Brady will relish working under him as well.

Speaking to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Roethlisberger said: "B.A. is a great quarterbacks coach and a great players' coach.

"Tom is going to love it there. Talk about going from opposite ends of the spectrum with coaches."

Roethlisberger was surprised to see Brady end such a lengthy and successful association with the Patriots.

"I thought for sure he would go back," Roethlisberger added. "But sometimes, there might be deeper wounds than people might realise. I don't know if that's the case or not. "

Tampa Bay's Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich is a former team-mate of Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger reached out to ask how he plans to go about coaching one of the greats.

"I asked him what he's going to do now that he's coaching the GOAT," he said.

"He texted right back, 'Just stay out of his way'."