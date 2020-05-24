After six holes of misery, Tom Brady makes the shot of his life in 'The Match'

Tom Brady shut down plenty of critics with just one shot. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Just when the sports world thought it was watching the worst performance of Tom Brady’s life, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback found a way to blow them all away.

After six holes that could be generously described as a struggle in “The Match,” Brady hit the shot of his life on the seventh hole by holing out from the fairway.

Pretty much everyone watching couldn’t believe what they had just seen.

What are the odds Tom Brady could do this twice?🤩pic.twitter.com/gsMoAFw3vR — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) May 24, 2020

“Take a suck of that, Chuck,” Brady said to commentator Charles Barkley after the basketball Hall of Famer had been playfully taunting him most of the round. “Shut your mouth, Chuck. Take a load of that medicine. Get your butt out of here. That’s what I needed.”

Funny enough, Brady and his partner, Phil Mickelson, nearly went on to lose the hole on an eagle putt from Tiger Woods, but the ball narrowly lipped out and the group split the hole instead.

That, unfortunately, wasn’t the only thing Brady split on the hole.

Very unfortunate time for Brady to rip his pants.



You hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/9lHmGRwWJi — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) May 24, 2020

Still, the whole thing was a surreal moment, and even managed to spur a $100,000 donation to charity from Brooks Koepka after the pro challenged Brady to make just one par on the front nine. As well as plenty of bowing down from the NFL world.

That’s why you’re the 🐐 @TomBrady



Another 100k if you par one of the next 2. — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) May 24, 2020

You got to be kidding!!!!! #TheMatch2 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 24, 2020

That was incredible Tom. Touché. #TheMatch — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 24, 2020

That shot might have been more impressive than 28-3. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2020

When will we learn to stop talking trash to @TomBrady #TheMatch2 #goatresponse 🐐 — Greg Jennings (@GregJennings) May 24, 2020

