Tom Brady and Buccaneers are sticking their necks out for Antonio Brown

Curran: Brady and Bucs are sticking their necks out for AB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One part of Antonio Brown’s brief but idiotic tenure with the Patriots has gotten lost in the sauce.

We remember the unveiling in Miami during Week 2 and that Brown and Tom Brady had instant kismet in the first quarter.

But after going 4-for-4 for 56 yards with a touchdown on his first four throws to Brown, Brady didn’t hit him again.

The next four attempts to get him the ball against what was then a JV-level Miami defense all failed. It was almost completely a “not on the same page” issue on all four of the incompletions.

The point? Don’t expect Brown to instantaneously look like the Hall of Fame-level player he was in Pittsburgh just because he’s joined up with Brady.

The two practiced and played together for five practices and one game. And that was after Brown actually had an offseason and training camp (such as it was) with the Oakland Raiders before blasting his way out of that situation and into New England on September 9.

But those five practices, I was told last year, were enough to make Brady a lifelong convert. “Near perfect football” is the way it was described to me with more than a half-dozen breathtaking “nobody else can do that”-type plays.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are – on paper – better than they were on Friday morning. But in Foxboro, a philosophy in Foxboro that’s long held sway is, “We’re not collecting talent. We’re building a team.”

Can Tampa – with Super Bowl-caliber talent – become a team with all its talent?

Are all oars pulling in the same direction within the Bucs hierarchy – Brady and head coach Bruce Arians in particular?

How does a team that doesn’t ooze maturity respond to ongoing renovations being overseen by Brady who – despite his resume – is the new guy and may be a short-timer?

That’s just one of a few things to chew on this weekend.

Some others?

BRADY’S BENEVOLENT SIDE

There’s no denying Brown is a maniac. There’s also no getting around the fact that, if his skill set were closer to Brian Tyms, Brady wouldn’t have been as keen on getting AB signed, squared away working out at TB12 and hanging with the family at the house in Brookline.

So it’s impossible to look at Brady’s Father Flanagan “there are no bad boys” approach to Brown without some cynicism. He may want the best for this screwed-up guy. But he’s devoted to Brown at least in part because Brown is as good as it gets.

Days after intimidating text messages from Brown to an accuser were revealed, messages which referenced the woman’s children, the Patriots released Brown.

Brady didn’t agree with the decision.

Speaking to WEEI a few days after Brown’s release, Brady said, “You want everyone to become the best they could they could possibly be. And you try to provide leadership and try to care for people. You try to provide whatever you think you can to help them reach their highest potential,” Brady continued. “Whatever situation it is, and I’ve had a lot of teammates over the years. So you invest not just your head but you heart, your soul. That’s what makes a great team, that’s what makes a great brotherhood.”

He was even more strident in a conversation with Jim Gray on Westwood One days after Brown’s release.

“I don’t make any personnel decisions,” he said. “I don’t decide to sign players. I don’t decide to trade then. I don’t decide to release them. I don’t decide to draft them. I don’t get asked, I show up and do my job. I’m an employee like everyone else. I’m going to show this week and do the best I can do as quarterback. … Maybe one day I will be an owner and I can make all the decisions that I want.”

Brady kept up with Brown throughout the 2019 season and visited with him in South Florida the week of the Super Bowl.

Conversations with people close to Brady consistently come back to the theme that, if Brown is getting proper counsel and attention, he is a good person. And cultivating that person doesn’t just make him a useful football player but helps him in his personal life to be a good father, citizen, etc.

The bottom line is that Antonio Brown has been given chances galore. The list of people who’ve stuck their necks out for him literally has to be in the hundreds and yet he just keeps lopping off heads.

