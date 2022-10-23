Tom Brady, Buccaneers fall to 3-4 after being drubbed by Panthers

The Carolina Panthers must have not liked hearing about how they were tanking the 2022 season. They came out Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an XFL quarterback in PJ Walker and clobbered them.

The Panthers won, 21-3, sealing the victory on a 29-yard pass from Walker to Tommy Tremble.

There have been many surprises in 2022 but this has to go down as one of the biggest.

The Panthers got a balanced attack and scored a touchdown in each of the last three quarters. They had 170 yards passing and 173 yards rushing.

Brady was 32-of-49 for 290 yards.

Monday: Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson

Thursday: Panthers trade RB Christian McCaffrey

Sunday: Panthers lead Buccaneers 21-3 pic.twitter.com/f1WdwKAa2Y — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 23, 2022

If you are wondering, Brady played on Patriots teams that were 3-4 in 2001 and ’02.

