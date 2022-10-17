Are Tom Brady and the Buccaneers even a playoff team? | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss Tampa Bay’s shocking loss to the depleted and struggling Steelers. Tom Brady continues to yell and scream at his teammates. Is this what TB12 came back for? Does Brady regret his decision to return? If the Bucs weren’t in the NFC South would they have a shot at the postseason? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.