Tom Brady brushes off contract situation: 'Talk to (Robert) Kraft'

Does Tom Brady deserve a contract extension with the New England Patriots?

It's a question that's popped up this summer as the Patriots quarterback inches closer to entering the final year of his contract for the first time in his 20-year career.

But rather than voice his own opinion, Brady would prefer the court of public opinion decide.

"Have I earned (an extension)? I don't know, that's up for talk show debate," Brady told reporters Wednesday at Patriots training camp. "What do you guys think? Should we take a poll? Talk to Mr. (Patriots owner Robert) Kraft, come on."

That was the most reporters would get out of Brady regarding his contract, which is set to pay him $14 million in base salary in 2019 with a total cap hit of $27 million.

"I've had such a great experience over a lot of years, and I appreciate this team and the opportunity it gave me in 2000," Brady said. "I play for a great coach, Coach (Bill) Belichick, and (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) and I have a great relationship. I love Mr. Kraft and his family, and we've had just incredible success. So, hopefully we can keep it going."

Brady turns 42 on Sunday, though, and the lack of an extension adds another layer of uncertainty entering his 20th season. The Patriots QB was asked if he's comfortable going "year-to-year" on his contract but managed to dodge that question, as well.

"We're all day to day if you think about it," Brady replied. "None of us are really promised anything. So, I'm trying to do the best I can today and just let those things work themselves out."

