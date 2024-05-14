Tom Brady to make broadcasting debut in NFL Week 1 when Dallas Cowboys take on Cleveland Browns

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will make his regular-season broadcasting debut as Fox’s lead analyst for the Week 1 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns, the network announced.

The five-time MVP stated his attention to step into broadcasting two years ago and will make his debut on Sunday, September 8 during what is anticipated to be a highly competitive game between two sides that made the playoffs last season.

Fox presenter and former Super Bowl winner Michael Strahan made the announcement to Brady on Monday, with the five-time MVP admitting that calling it down the line when it comes to Dallas might take some getting used to.

“Amazing, obviously having the Cowboys on is a huge draw as ‘America’s team’ – that’s gonna get a little hard for me to say that all the time, understand that they were the competition for a long time,” Brady said.

“I love covering them, I’ve obviously been going against them for a long time and now I get to tell everyone how great they are.”

After winning six Super Bowls across a legendary 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020 campaign, claiming a seventh Lombardi trophy.

He initially announced his retirement after the 2021 season, but returned to play one final year with the Bucs before stepping away from active competition for good after being knocked out by the Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.

Brady celebrates after winning his fifth Super Bowl with the Patriots. - Al Bello/Getty Images

The schedule for the 2024 NFL season has not been officially revealed, with the league set to announce the list of fixtures on Wednesday.

Despite this, the NFL has already confirmed a handful of selected matchups. The season will open with a rematch of the 2023 AFC Championship game, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs battling reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday September 5.

The Chiefs will face another superstar quarterback in Joe Burrow in Week 2 when they take on Cincinnati Bengals.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets return to primetime in the first Monday Night Football slot of the season against the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers tore his Achilles in the Week 1 edition of MNF versus the Buffalo Bills, which caused him to miss the entire 2023 season. He only played four snaps in his debut campaign as a Jet.

