Tom Brady to make broadcasting debut for Browns vs. Cowboys

The Cleveland Browns are set to open their season up at home against the Dallas Cowboys, and with a 4:25 PM kickoff on FOX, they will also get the broadcasting debut of future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

The full NFL schedule has not been released yet, but this game has already been announced with excitement. Getting Brady on the call for the first time in his career adds another element of excitement to the game as well.

LFG! 😤 EXCLUSIVE: @MichaelStrahan announces that the @dallascowboys will face the Cleveland @Browns in Week 1 to mark @TomBrady's FOX Sports broadcasting debut. 📺: Catch the full 2024 @NFL Schedule release Wednesday, May 15 at 8p ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/n6oJ0wUMrB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 13, 2024

The last time that Brady was in Cleveland, of course, was when he was the starting quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That game resulted in an overtime win by the Browns thanks to a miraculous catch by tight end David Njoku on fourth down to send the game to overtime.

Can the Browns show off a bit in front of Brady and win their season opener at home for the second straight season as they welcome in the Cowboys?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire