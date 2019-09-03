Tom Brady: Brian Hoyer brought me back to center when I got down

Brian Hoyer didn’t play much quarterback during his two stints with the Patriots, but Tom Brady said Hoyer had a positive effect on the team in other ways.

During an appearance on WEEI, Brady said that it was “very difficult” to hear that Hoyer was released over the weekend because he is a close friend. He also said that Hoyer, who signed with the Colts, was able to provide a calming influence when things weren’t going as well as hoped.

“Brian provided a lot,” Brady said. “He was a great quarterback for our team and he won an offseason award. He just brought a great positive energy to the team. Always optimistic and I think there’s times for me that I get frustrated or I get down or disappointed with things that may have happened and he would always try and bring me back to center pretty quickly. I love the relationship I have with him. It will certainly continue on in its own personal way. We just won’t be working together.”

Brady isn’t going to have the same relationship with rookie Jarrett Stidham, so he’ll need to look elsewhere for centering when he gets down on himself this season.