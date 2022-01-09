Tom Brady breaks NFL single-season record for passing completions

Another day, another record for Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback eclipsed 5,000 yards for the second time in his career in Week 18, and he also broke the single-season record for passing completions at 472. While playing against the Carolina Panthers at home, Brady connected with Mike Evans for the record-setting play.

Drew Brees held the previous record with 471 completions over the duration of a 16-game season — Brady accomplished this within the 17-game season.

Here’s the top five seasons in completions throughout NFL history, via Touchdown Wire.

Most pass completions in a single NFL season:

1. Tom Brady, (472), Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2021

2. Drew Brees (471), New Orleans Saints, 2016

3. Drew Brees (468), New Orleans Saints, 2011

4. Drew Brees (456), New Orleans Saints, 2014

5. Ben Roethlisberger (452), Pittsburgh Steelers, 2018

