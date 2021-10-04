Tom Brady breaks Drew Brees’ NFL record for career passing yards

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady broke the NFL record for career passing yards Sunday night, connecting with Mike Evans on a 28-yard play against his longtime former team, the New England Patriots.

The first-quarter completion put Brady’s career total at 80,359 yards, breaking the previous mark of 80,358 set by Drew Brees. Brady began the game, one of the most anticipated regular-season matchups in NFL history, with 80,291 yards.

Brady already owned the NFL record for career touchdown passes with 591 entering Sunday night’s game. He ranks second to Brees in career completions and could break that record later this season.

Brady is playing in his 22nd NFL season — his second with the Buccaneers after 20 with the Patriots. He has won seven Super Bowl championships since being selected in the sixth round, No. 199 overall, of the 2000 NFL draft out of the University of Michigan.

Brees held the record for nearly three years. He broke the previous record of 71,940, set by Peyton Manning. Brees broke that mark with the New Orleans Saints in a “Monday Night Football” game against Washington on Oct. 8, 2018.

List

Ranking the 12 greatest revenge games in NFL history