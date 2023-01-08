Tom Brady breaks 2 more NFL records, including one of his own
He’s 45 years old, in his 23rd NFL season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is still resetting the bar.
During Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons, Brady broke two more NFL records, including one he already owned.
Brady broke his own single-season mark for completions, as well as Matthew Stafford’s league record for pass attempts in a season.
It remains to be seen if this is Brady’s last regular-season game, but if he decides to come back for another year, he’ll probably keep breaking even more records.
