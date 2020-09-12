Tom Brady will break this NFL record on his first snap with Buccaneers

Brady will break this NFL record on first snap with Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady broke NFL records on an almost weekly basis with the New England Patriots, and he'll continue that trend in Tampa Bay.

Brady's Buccaneers debut Sunday against the New Orleans Saints will be the quarterback's 327th NFL game (including postseason).

When Brady takes his first snap, he'll officially have played in more games than any QB in league history, surpassing Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

On Sunday, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre for the most games played (regular season + playoffs) by an NFL QB in league history (327). pic.twitter.com/VPUKbOvpnc — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) September 11, 2020

Brady actually played in 17 fewer regular season games than Favre over his 20-year career with the Patriots.

But the six-time Super Bowl champion caught up to the Packers legend with 41 playoff games played, the most in NFL history by more than a full regular season. (Joe Montana is second with 23 playoff games played.)

That's a lot of postseason games -- especially when you consider this eye-opening stat about Brady's contemporaries.

Put another way: More than half of the league's 94 active quarterbacks have played in fewer regular season games than Brady has playoff appearances.

The GOAT is facing off against another old-timer Sunday in New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees, who has 296 career games to his name.

According to NFL Research, Brady and Brees will make history when they take the field Sunday in what should be one of the best games of Week 1.