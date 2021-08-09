Tom Brady booed during Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame speech

WATCH: Brady gets booed during Peyton Manning's HOF speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady went into the lion's den Sunday night, and the lions acted accordingly.

The former New England Patriots quarterback was in Canton, Ohio, for Peyton Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement. While Brady's attendance was a sign of respect for his longtime Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos rival, he was also in enemy territory among the obviously pro-Manning crowd.

So, when Manning dropped the line, "Speaking of rivals, my good friend Tom Brady is here tonight," those in attendance showered Brady with jeers and boos.

Brady seemed to revel in the moment, turning to the crowd and appearing to say, "What's up with that? What did I do wrong?"

To answer Brady's question, he owns an 11-6 all-time record against Manning, going 8-4 against Manning's Colts (with two playoff victories) and 3-2 versus Manning's Broncos over 17 career matchups. Brady also has seven Super Bowl titles (and counting) to Manning's two, surpassing his nemesis in the GOAT discussion.

Once the crowd settled down, Manning worked in a joke about Brady's longevity and newfound social media presence.

"By the time Tom Brady is inducted in his first year of eligibility in the year 2035 he'll only have time to post his acceptance speech on his Instagram account," Manning quipped.

Considering Brady just won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay Buccaneers at age 43 and is healthier this year than he was last year, we're not ruling out Manning's prediction.