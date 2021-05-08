Tom Brady booed during Giants' Willie Mays video celebration

NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
·1 min read
Brady booed during Giants' Willie Mays video celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- From the pre-game ceremony through the final innings, the Giants celebrated Willie Mays' 90th birthday with a series of videos shown on the scoreboard at Oracle Park. But a Bay Area native got a rude reception from the crowd of just over 9,000.

Tom Brady recorded a message that was shown late in the game, but it was drowned out by boos, despite the fact that Brady was one of the few to send a video who actually has strong local ties. Brady was born in San Mateo and starred at Serra High School before going on to Michigan and the NFL, where he has won seven Super Bowls, likely the source of the grumbling. 

The loudest cheers of the night went to Steph Curry and Snoop Dogg, naturally. Others who sent videos congratulating Mays included Steve Kerr, Wayne Gretzky, Ken Griffey Jr. and Will Clark. The Giants showed them between innings all night long, with Mays watching from a suite. He sat with Barry Bonds and watched the Giants beat the San Diego Padres 5-4. 

