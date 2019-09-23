Tom Brady Does Something Really Stupid And Fans Go Bonkers

Ron Dicker
HuffPost
Tom Brady Does Something Really Stupid And Fans Go Bonkers
Tom Brady Does Something Really Stupid And Fans Go Bonkers

Leading the visiting New York Jets by 23 points in the fourth quarter Sunday, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady still managed to put his fans on the edge of their seats. He threw a block ― or at least he tried to.

Remember, the six-time Super Bowl champion is 42 and had absolutely no need to risk harm in the rout. (The Patriots eventually won, 30-14.) But there he was, putting his G.O.A.T. self on the line against the Jets’ Jamal Adams on a reverse play.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Many Brady supporters expressed shock on Twitter ― and not in a positive way.

Related Coverage

Tom Brady Makes The Lamest James Holzhauer 'Jeopardy!' Pledge

Tom Brady's Selfie With Peyton Manning Ups Twitter's Wisecrack Game

Tom Brady Does Yoga On Sidelines. Fans Bend Over Backwards To Joke.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

What to Read Next