Tom Brady on Bill O’Brien firing: ‘Doesn’t make a lot of sense to me’

Bill O’Brien’s time with the Houston Texans ended on Monday.

The Texans’ head coach and general manager was let go after spending six years with the organization. Houston started off 0-4 this season, but it did start off its first two matchups agains the Kansas City Chiefs and then the Baltimore Ravens.

O’Brien spent 2007-2011 with the Patriots and built relationships within the organization. Tom Brady worked closely with O’Brien and had some remarks on his firing during a conversation on Westwood One Radio with Jim Gray.

“That was really tough to see,” he said. “I’ve known Billy a long time. I think he is a hell of a coach. I think he does a great job. He has great leadership ability and it’s a very difficult part of the profession. I’ve thought he’s done a great job in Houston over the years. Those guys really seemed to love playing for him.

“It is always tough when you see that happen, especially four games into the year. Four weeks ago everyone was so hopeful about what the season could become. You hate to see things transpire as they do. To lose a coach four games into the season, doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”

Romeo Crennel, who spent time with the Patriots as well, is taking over as the Texans’ interim head coach.



