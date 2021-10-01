Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's relationship during their time with Patriots: It's complicated

Anytime anyone works closely with someone for 20 years, there will be ups and downs. Just because Tom Brady and Bill Belichick enjoyed unprecedented success with the New England Patriots doesn't make them any different.

No quarterback and coach have had a more prolific partnership in NFL history, with the duo making nine Super Bowl appearances and claiming championships in six of those.

Brady, now the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, makes his first return to Foxborough in his first game against his former team on Sunday.

In honor of his return, here's a look at the timeline of the Brady-Belichick relationship, from the very start.

Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick embracing after defeating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston.

The 199th pick of the 2000 NFL draft

Even though the Patriots had a proven starting quarterback in Drew Bledsoe, Belichick took a flier on a quarterback from Michigan with a sixth-round pick. Brady was inactive for most games his rookie year, dressing for only two. He completed one of three passes for 6 yards in a 34-9 blowout loss against the Lions in Week 12 of that season.

The Mo Lewis hit

To start the 2001 season, Brady beat out Damon Huard for the backup quarterback job.

In a Week 2 loss against the Jets, New York linebacker Mo Lewis knocked Bledsoe out of the game with a vicious hit that eventually forced him to the hospital. In Bledsoe's place, Brady took over and enjoyed immediate success.

"I really don't think that I am going to be standing here week after week talking about all of the problems that Tom Brady had," Belichick said in September 2001 of Brady's leadership abilities, according to NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran. "I have confidence in him, I think the team has confidence in him and I think that he will prepare himself well and he will go out there and perform at a good level."

Early successes

Bledsoe would not start another game. Brady played well enough to manage games and benefitted from playing with talented skill position players and behind a stout defense. Brady would finish the regular season completing 63.9% of his passes for 2,843 yards, with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Patriots would go 11-5, win the AFC East and eventually Super Bowl XXXVI against the Rams. It would be the start of a dynasty.

After going 9-7, missing out on the playoffs in the 2002 season, the Patriots would go on to win consecutive Super Bowls in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Statistical explosion, Spygate, Super Bowl losses

The middle-to-late 2000s saw Brady become one of the most prolific passers in the NFL. He was selected to five Pro Bowls (2004, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010), two All-Pro nominations (2007, 2010) and won two NFL MVP awards (2007, 2010).

But the Patriots would also take a hit to their reputation with the Spygate scandal of 2007, when the NFL found that the team illegally videotaped the sideline defensive signals of the New York Jets in the season opener. Belichick was fined $500,000, while the Patriots were fined $250,000 and stripped of a first-round draft pick in 2008.

Tom Brady gets up off the ground after being sacked by Michael Strahan in Super Bowl XLII.

The Patriots were one game away from history in the 2007 season after they went 16-0 and won their first two playoff games, but fell against the New York Giants in a thriller in Super Bowl XLII. Four seasons later, the Patriots would ride Brady's statistical greatness back to the Super Bowl, again in another date with the Giants. Also again, it was a thriller that ended with New England as runners-up in a 21-17 loss.

Deflategate

After Colts linebacker D'Qwell Jackson intercepted a Brady pass in the 2014 AFC Championship Game, NFL officials pulled the ball aside and found that its air pressure was below the accepted range. And thus was launched Deflategate, the saga that lasted 544 days, in which the NFL alleged that Brady enacted a scheme to intentionally deflate footballs below league standards to give him a competitive advantage.

In an infamous Jan. 22, 2015 press conference, both Brady and Belichick denied the allegations.

"I don't believe so," Brady said then, when asked if he was a cheater. "I feel like I've always played within the rules. I would never do anything to break the rules. I believe in fair play, and I respect the league."

Earlier that day, Belichick distanced himself from anything related to ball preparation and said: "Tom’s personal preferences on footballs are something he can talk about in detail."

The Patriots, however, put their full support behind Brady and even published a website called "The Wells Report in Context" that looked to disprove many of the claims made in the investigation conducted by NFL-appointed attorney Ted Wells.

After several lengthy battles in court, Brady announced in July 2016 that he would no longer fight the four-game suspension.

The post-Jimmy Garoppolo titles

Belichick took a swing at trying to find Brady's successor in the 2014 NFL draft, when he selected quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round, with the 62nd overall pick.

Almost as if Brady was trying to send a message, he led the Patriots to three more championships in the seasons after New England drafted Garoppolo, two of which came when Garoppolo was on the roster.

The first was the remarkable finish in Super Bowl XLIX, when then-cornerback Malcolm Butler's interception at the 1-yard line late in the fourth quarter sealed the Patriots victory and stunned the Seahawks. It came in Garoppolo's rookie season.

The second was yet another thrilling finish, when Brady helped orchestrate a comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, after the Patriots trailed 28-3 late in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI.

The final post-Garoppolo Super Bowl came in Brady's second-to-last season in New England, in Super Bowl LIII when the Patriots outlasted the Rams, 13-3. The Patriots had traded Garoppolo to the 49ers by then.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after beating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium.

"I think they’ve got a trust in the sense that even if things go the wrong way, they know each other, they trust each other," former Patriot kicker Adam Vinatieri told USA TODAY Sports the week before Super Bowl LI of Brady and Belichick. "It’s almost like that brother relationship: You can give each other a hard time, and you can yell at each other, but there’s no love lost. Feelings don’t get hurt."

It wouldn't, however, always be that way.

Reports of discontent

In January 2018, an ESPN report surfaced, indicating that there had been simmering conflicts that developed between Belichick, Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. One of the primary points of contention centered on the access that Brady's friend and personal trainer Alex Guerrero was given with the team. Guerrero had previously been present on Patriots sidelines and was allowed to treat other players on the team. Belichick, however, eventually revoked those privileges and barred Guerrero from treating other Patriots players.

One other main disagreement stemmed from Garoppolo's presence. Kraft, who has long had a close relationship with Brady, reportedly put pressure on Belichick to trade Garoppolo because Kraft felt the team's best long-term health rested in continuing to build a team around Brady.

One last point was that Brady had grown tired both of the constant criticism Belichick gives his players, no matter their experience or standing, and the lack of input Brady had been given over roster decisions.

The Patriots issued a statement and denied the allegations in the story and said: "As our actions have shown, we stand united"

Brady becomes a free agent, leaves for the Buccaneers

For the first time in his career, during the 2020 offseason, Brady enjoyed an agency that he had previously not experienced. He became an unrestricted free agent and was free to test the market, ending his 20-season run in New England.

"Tom was not just a player who bought into our program," Belichick said in a statement after the move became official. "He was one of its original creators. Tom lived and perpetuated our culture. On a daily basis, he was a tone-setter and a bar raiser. He won championships in three of his first four years on the field and in three of his final six seasons with us, while competing for championships in most every season in between. This is a credit to Tom's consistency and what separates him. He didn't just perform. He didn't just win. He won championships over and over again."

Brady wouldn't wait long and on March 17, 2020 signed with the Buccaneers.

"To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach (Bill) Belichick, RKK (owner Robert Kraft) and the Kraft family and the entire organization," Brady wrote in a post to his social media channels. "I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. ... Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments."

Tom Brady waves to fans as he celebrates the Buccaneers' Super Bowl 55 victory.

Brady would go on to win Super Bowl 55 with Tampa in his first season away from the Patriots, to claim his NFL record seventh Super Bowl title and his record fifth Super Bowl MVP.

Current day

To coincide with Brady's return to New England, excerpts of a soon-to-be released book, "It's Better To Be Feared," by ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham, were published Wednesday. The book details the breakdown of Brady's relationship with the Patriots and indicates that Brady wanted more influence about how the Patriots were building their roster. When he reportedly wasn't granted that, Brady told people close to him in 2017 that he no longer wanted to play in New England.

"Brady was tired of taking team-friendly deals with no input into how the money saved was spent – and still wanted a long-term contractual commitment," Wickersham writes. "Belichick told associates that every organizational decision now was in support of Brady, geared toward pleasing him and making him successful – and that Kraft meddled with the team, sometimes with opinions, sometimes with restrictive budgets."

At his Wednesday press conference, Belichick denied the reporting in the book that said Belichick declined to meet with Brady near the end of Brady's time in New England.

"No, that's not true," Belichick said. "And I've heard a few things about this book, and it sounds like it's a lot of second-, third- and fourth-hand comments. But I'm not going to get into that. I'm going to focus on this game and try to prepare for this game."

Belichick also said his relationship with Brady "has always been good" and praised Brady as "as tough as any quarterback there is or ever has been, enough said."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady-Bill Belichick relationship over the years: It's complicated