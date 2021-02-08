Twitter Savages Bill Belichick After Tom Brady Wins Super Bowl Without Him

The argument over whether quarterback Tom Brady or coach Bill Belichick was most responsible for the New England Patriots’ six Super Bowl titles raged all season in Brady’s first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But Brady may have gotten the last word ― at least for now ― by leading the Bucs to a 31-9 Super Bowl victory on Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs for championship No. 7. Brady threw two touchdown passes to another former Patriot, Rob Gronkowski, to add insult to Belichick’s injury.

The Patriots finished 7-9 and watched the playoffs on television.

Fans pulled no punch lines.

Belichick watching second touchdown throw from Brady to Gronkowski in #SuperBowlLV pic.twitter.com/acQlRNR4DQ — C. Michael Gibson MD (@CMichaelGibson) February 8, 2021

Bradys voicemail to Belichick when he was sloshed last night. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/7rYm4K0YbM — Paddy Stapleton (@pasaint) February 8, 2021

Bill Belichick is about to fire whoever running this account. https://t.co/lSmhCpJ7ub — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 8, 2021

Belichick watching Brady and Gronk celebrate a Super Bowl without him pic.twitter.com/2K8H66UDr9 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 8, 2021

Bill Belichick realizing that the “Patriot way” was actually the “Tom Brady way.” pic.twitter.com/gS5EnxmLMf — David Wysong (@DavidWysong_) February 8, 2021

Congrats Tampa!!! I’m not a Brady fan but he’s The GOAT...Nanny and Billy...LOL...but anyone still think it was Belichick??? 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ — DJ Jazzy Jeff (@djjazzyjeff215) February 8, 2021

Belichick watching Brady and Gronk rn pic.twitter.com/E441Ufm1Kt — Reece Waddell (@ReeceWaddell15) February 8, 2021

For a minute there, I thought it was Brady and Belichick..😇 https://t.co/f5BBXnqU9i — @Miami_Mike (@Sudbury_Mike) February 8, 2021

