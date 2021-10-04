Tom Brady, Bill Belichick meet privately in locker room following Bucs-Patriots

When it was all said and done, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New England Patriots, 19-17, during Sunday Night Football’s Week 4 matchup.

The game was better known as the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick meeting, of course.

The former Patriots quarterback and still New England head coach had the contest dampened a bit by the rain. But the game still delivered as a late Patriots field goal attempt by Nick Folk from 56 yards bounced off the upright with about a minute left, sending the QB home with the win.

Right after the final whistle, attentions turned to the duo once again. Would they embrace on the field? What would that look like? As it appeared on the surface level… things went down very quickly.

The coach and player exchanged a quick hug and went on their way:

Brady and Belichick meeting for 2.5 seconds 🤝 pic.twitter.com/e6rqUnyFzM — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) October 4, 2021

But evidently there was more than meets the eye. According to reports following the game, Brady and Belichick did chat much longer than that.

For about 20 minutes, the two met up in the visitors locker room. Belichick was said to have set up the meeting, per ESPN’s report.

Brady went on to call the conversations “private,” adding it will “remain that way.”

Eventually, the coach did get a bit testy and he’s certainly ready to put the loss behind him.

“Look we went against Tom Brady every day, every day in practice defensively. So it’s not like we’ve ever seen Tom Brady before,” Belichick said via Patriots Wire.

The coach later declined to further answer questions on Brady.

“Yeah, I think we already covered that,” Belichick said. “That was one of the first questions.”

Right back to square one for Belichick.

Related