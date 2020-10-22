Tom Brady, Bill Belichick headline Patriots' All-Dynasty Team

Brady, Belichick headline Patriots' All-Dynasty Team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

In both 2005 and 2019, Patriots radio broadcasters Gil Santos and Bob Socci put the exclamation points on New England Super Bowl victories with similar calls.

"Yes, it's a dynasty," proclaimed Santos after the Pats' third title in four seasons in Super Bowl XXXIX.

"Yes, it's still a dynasty," proclaimed Socci after the Pats' third title in five seasons in Super Bowl LIII.

And now the Patriots are celebrating that two-decade run of dominance by announcing the members of the Patriots All-Dynasty Team, part of a new exhibit at the Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxboro.

Of the 42 players included on the All-Dynasty Team, all but four won at least one Super Bowl in New England, and 35 won multiple Lombardi Trophies. Here's the full squad:

Head coach: Bill Belichick

Quarterback: Tom Brady

Tom Brady Running back: Kevin Faulk, Corey Dillon, James White

Kevin Faulk, Corey Dillon, James White Fullback: James Develin

James Develin Wide receiver: Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Troy Brown

Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Troy Brown Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, Daniel Graham

Rob Gronkowski, Daniel Graham Tackle: Matt Light, Sebastian Vollmer, Nate Solder

Matt Light, Sebastian Vollmer, Nate Solder Guard: Logan Mankins, Joe Andruzzi, Joe Thuney

Logan Mankins, Joe Andruzzi, Joe Thuney Center: Dan Koppen

Defensive line: Richard Seymour, Ty Warren, Vince Wilfork

Richard Seymour, Ty Warren, Vince Wilfork Outside linebacker: Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel, Rob Ninkovich

Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel, Rob Ninkovich Inside linebacker: Tedy Bruschi, Dont’a Hightower, Roman Phifer

Tedy Bruschi, Dont’a Hightower, Roman Phifer Cornerback: Ty Law, Asante Samuel, Stephon Gilmore

Ty Law, Asante Samuel, Stephon Gilmore Safety: Rodney Harrison, Patrick Chung, Devin McCourty

Kicker: Adam Vinatieri

Adam Vinatieri Punter: Ryan Allen

Ryan Allen Kickoff returner: Bethel Johnson, Ellis Hobbs

Bethel Johnson, Ellis Hobbs Punt returner: Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman Special teamer: Matthew Slater, Larry Izzo

Matthew Slater, Larry Izzo Long Snapper: Lonie Paxton, Joe Cardona

Honorable-mention selections: ILB Jerod Mayo, S Lawyer Milloy, G Stephen Neal, G Shaq Mason, C David Andrews, K Stephen Gostkowski, RB LeGarrette Blount, WR Danny Amendola

The team includes eight players already enshrined as Patriots Hall of Famers and a host of others who will get their own red blazers in the coming years. Collectively, the team has won 103 Super Bowls, 158 AFC Championships and 291 AFC East titles and the players have earned 77 Pro Bowl berths and 61 All-Pro selections.

“As the 2010s drew to a close, we thought the timing was right to take a look back and compare the Patriots success to that of the other NFL teams and the dominance was obvious,” Patriots Hall of Fame executive director Bryan Morry said. “While the team concept is so much a part of that success, we thought it appropriate to also honor the best players from those teams, and the fans helped us make those selections.”

The exhibit also includes an impressive collection of game-worn jerseys, helmets, cleats and game balls from some of the team's most memorable victories over the past two decades.

