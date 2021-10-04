If you had “quick hug” on the ticket, cash it in.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared a short and simple embrace after Sunday night’s 19-17 win by Tampa Bay.

The brevity of the Belichick-Brady embraced was followed by a much longer hug between Brady and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Which made the shorter hug even more conspicuous.

Brady spent time greeting many teammates and others from the New England organization after the game ended. The Belichick interaction drew the most attention, and it hardly lasted long enough to even be noticed.

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick exchange a quick hug after game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk