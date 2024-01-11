Tom Brady on Bill Belichick: I could never have been the player I was without you

The Patriots have officially parted ways with former head coach Bill Belichick after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl wins.

The quarterback for those championships has weighed in on Belichick's departure on social media.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have played for the best coach in the history of the NFL,” Tom Brady wrote on Instagram.

“He was a great leader for the organization, and for all of the players who played for him. We accomplished some amazing things over a long period of time, many of which will be hard to replicate. he worked every day to help us achieve the ultimate goal, in the ultimate team sport. And, although we were successful, some of the greatest lessons I learned were in the moments where we faced the most challenging adversities. He set the tone for the organization to never falter in the face of adversity, and to do what we could do, and what was in our control, which was to go out and DO OUR JOB.

“I could never have been the player I was without you Coach Belichick. I am forever grateful. And I wish you the best of luck in whatever you choose next.”

In 20 seasons with the Patriots, Brady won 219 regular-season games plus 30 more in the postseason under Belichick.