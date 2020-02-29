Tom Brady betting odds: Which team will the GOAT play for in NFL 2020?

Tom Brady wearing anything but the Patriots’ blue and red is going to look weird. That’s the reality we’re living in with the future Hall of Fame quarterback reportedly testing the free agent market and sportsbooks releasing odds on Tom Brady’s 2020 NFL team.

That NFL odds market had gasoline thrown on its flames Thursday when NFL reporters stated that multiple sources close to the situation feel like Brady won’t be back in New England – despite the Patriots pegged as a -400 favorites to claim Brady as their QB this upcoming NFL season.

But what if those reports are true? We take a look at the four favorites in the Tom Brady betting odds and which team would be the best fit for TB12.

TAKES A SNAP WITH IN WEEK 1 ODDS ( VIA LV SUPERBOOK) NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS -400 LAS VEGAS RAIDERS +600 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS +600 TENNESSEE TITANS +1,000 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS +2,500 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS +4,000 SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS +5,000 DALLAS COWBOYS +5,000 CHICAGO BEARS +5,000 MIAMI DOLPHINS +6,000 CAROLINA PANTHERS +6,000 DENVER BRONCOS +6,000 DETROIT LIONS +10,000 LOS ANGELES RAMS +10,000 ATLANTA FALCONS +10,000 CLEVELAND BROWNS +10,000 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS +10,000 NEW YORK GIANTS +30,000 NEW YORK JETS +30,000 BUFFALO BILLS +30,000 ARIZONA CARDINALS +30,000 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES +30,000 PITTSBURGH STEELERS +30,000 HOUSTON TEXANS +30,000 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS +30,000 WASHINGTON REDSKINS +50,000 CINCINNATI BENGALS +50,000 MINNESOTA VIKINGS +50,000 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS +100,000 GREEN BAY PACKERS +100,000 BALTIMORE RAVENS +100,000 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS +100,000 DOESN’T PLAY IN WEEK 1 +10,000

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (ODDS TO SIGN BRADY +600)

Brady swaps one scowling head coach for another in the Silver and Black’s inaugural season in the Silver State. The rumors around his potential 2020 team includes his reps meeting with the Raiders, who would then quit on current QB Derek Carr – despite Jon Gruden recently saying the team is anxious to build around Carr. But this is Tom Brady we’re talking about here.

Brady would join an offense that ranked eight in passing yards in 2019 but in the bottom half of the league in passing touchdowns. Brady would also be counted on to bail out a defense that allowed over 26 points per game and finished 19th in yards allowed.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (ODDS TO SIGN BRADY +600)

The Bolts gave Philip Rivers the bum’s rush, leaving the door open for a new quarterback in 2020. That instantly makes this fit much better for Brady than Las Vegas. The Chargers have the framework to be a very good team – ranked Top 10 in both offense and defense yardage – but just needed a winner at the wheel after suffering through far too many late-game collapses and bad beats.

And then there’s the lure of La-La Land. It got Gretzky and LeBron and with Gisele as the real breadwinner in the Brady household, it makes sense to move both brands to California. And Tom wouldn’t have to play out the twilight of his career in those cold Boston winters. Bonus.

TENNESSEE TITANS (ODDS TO SIGN BRADY +1,000)

Former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel caught 10 balls for 10 touchdowns during his NFL career, all coming from the arm of Brady. Those surprise attacks could’ve paved the road for another stunner, bringing Brady to the Music City where Vrabel is head coach of the Titans, who knocked Brady & Co. out of the postseason this past January.

Tennessee proved how potent its offense could be in the second half of 2019, and that was with Ryan Tannehill making the throws. The Titans are very much a “Patriots South” in their makeup and the culture would replicate that found in Belichick’s locker room. At 10/1, Tennessee is a very live underdog to land Brady this offseason.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (ODDS TO SIGN BRADY +2,500)

After all those amazing showdowns with Peyton Manning and the Colts over the years, it would feel like bitter betrayal to New England fans if Brady donned the horseshoe. Maybe those “Massholes” should have thought about that before burning Tom’s jersey after the playoff loss. Indianapolis is another team set up perfectly for Brady to push them over the top.

Andrew Luck had Indy on the brink of greatness before suddenly retiring ahead of the 2019 season, leaving the Colts to count on former Pats passer Jacoby Brissett, who flopped in the second half of the season. Indianapolis has a talented receiving corps and would be right back in the playoff mix if Brady was under center.

Tom Brady betting odds: Which team will the GOAT play for in NFL 2020? originally appeared on NBCSports.com