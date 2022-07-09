Tom Brady is better than every other NFC South QB combined

Kinda makes sense why Tom Brady came back now… pic.twitter.com/tYYtxCJy1O — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 8, 2022

Sure, we all know that Tom Brady is the GOAT, but there are some statistics just put that concept into laughable context.

This latest one from CBS Sports is absolutely hilarious, comparing Brady’s career touchdown pass numbers to that of every other quarterback in the NFC South combined.

Brady has 710 career touchdown passes in 365 games, while the other 14 quarterbacks in his division have combined for 646 touchdown passes in 519 games.

Considering Brady led the NFL in touchdown passes last season, it’s a safe bet that he’ll keep widening that gap by the end of the 2022 season.

