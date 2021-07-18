Tom Brady has re-written the NFL’s record book, but he’ll likely soon own a record he’d rather not have — unless Ben Roethlisberger gets to it first.

That record is the NFL’s all-time record for times sacked. Brett Favre owns the all-time record with 525 times sacked in his career, but Brady is right behind at 521 times sacked, and Roethlisberger is very close (tied with John Elway for third all time) with 516 times sacked.

Unlike sacks for defensive players, which the NFL only began officially recognizing in 1982, times sacked for quarterbacks has been an official NFL statistic since 1963.

Brady was sacked 21 times in 16 games last year, while Roethlisberger was sacked 13 times in 15 games. If both Brady and Roethlisberger play all 17 games in 2021, they’re both near locks to move ahead of Favre on the all-time sack list.

Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger closing in on Brett Favre’s all-time record for times sacked originally appeared on Pro Football Talk