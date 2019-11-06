Tom Brady behind Matthew Stafford? Chris Simms' QB rankings will raise eyebrows

The New England Patriots are scoring 30 points per game and own the AFC's best record thanks in part to Tom Brady, who at age 42 still is a top-five NFL quarterback.

... Right?

Not according to NBC Sports' Phil Simms, who unveiled his 2019 NFL midseason quarterback rankings Wednesday morning on "PFT Live" and has Brady at ... No. 7?

Simms clarified these rankings are based solely in 2019 play and not career results, which presumably would vault Brady to No. 1.

It's also hard to argue against Simms' top five. Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson all are legitimate MVP candidates, and Patrick Mahomes was playing like one before his Week 7 injury. Aaron Rodgers is on pace to put up some of the best numbers of his career.

But Matthew Stafford ahead of Brady? Let's hash that one out.

The Detroit Lions quarterback does boast a higher passer rating than Brady (106.0 to Brady's 93.1) and has thrown five more touchdown passes than the Patriots QB.

But Brady leads the NFL in both pass attempts and completions and has a higher completion percentage than Stafford in addition to a lower interception rate.

According to Pro Football Focus -- which has Brady fourth and Stafford 13th in its midseason QB rankings, for what it's worth -- Brady has been an excellent decision-maker, as well, with the league's third-best ratio of "big-time throws to turnover-worthy throws" this season.

We also could point out Brady has done more with less, as Stafford has had a wealth of talented offensive weapons like Kerryon Johnson, Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola. Or we could point out Stafford's Lions have lost four of their last five games despite their QB's efforts.

But we probably shouldn't be surprised by Simms ranking Brady seventh; after all, TB12's current spot is an improvement from where Simms had him before the season began.

We're guessing Brady doesn't care where he lands on this list, though, as long as his team is No. 1 in the AFC standings.

The same probably goes for Jimmy Garoppolo, whose San Francisco 49ers are a perfect 8-0 but ranks 15th on Simms' list behind Derek Carr.

