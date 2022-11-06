Tom Brady becomes 1st player in NFL history with 100,000 passing yards

It’s hard to find milestones that Tom Brady hasn’t eclipsed yet, but he managed to do just that Sunday.

During the second half of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady became the first player in NFL history to amass over 100,000 career passing yards, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The next six quarterbacks on that list are all retired (Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Dan Marino), with Matt Ryan the closest active player with just over 64,000 yards.

Whatever ends up being Brady’s final mark when he finally retires for good, it’s hard to imagine another quarterback getting anywhere close anytime soon.

