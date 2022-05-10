Tom Brady to become Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst when playing career ends

Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Tom Brady will swap the football field for the Fox Sports television studio when he retires from the NFL.

The news was announced in an earnings call by Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch on Tuesday. Brady will be Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst calling games alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. Murdoch said the seven-time Super Bowl champion will also work as an “ambassador” for Fox concentrating on “client and promotional initiatives”. He added that he did not know when Brady will retire and take up his new role.

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

“We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season,” Murdoch said.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this year before going back on the decision and returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he won the Super Bowl in 2021. The 44-year-old quarterback holds nearly every significant passing record in the NFL and won six Super Bowls during his two-decade career with the New England Patriots.

Brady said on Tuesday that he has no immediate plans to end his playing career. He led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns last season. “Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers,” Brady wrote on Twitter.

Last month, unconfirmed reports alleged that Brady had been planning to join the Miami Dolphins in a role that would have seen him work as a team executive while continuing his playing career.

Fox Sports recently lost its lead NFL broadcasting duo, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, to ESPN.