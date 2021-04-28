Tom Brady beats Patrick Mahomes at top of NFLPA player sales list

  • Oops!
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have been trading places at the top of the NFLPA's sales list for several years, with Mahomes snagging the top spot after the Kansas City Chiefs' excellent 2019 season culminated in a Super Bowl win. But after Brady's surprise move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020, and his victory over Mahomes and the Chiefs at the Super Bowl back in February, it's no surprise who once again reigns supreme. 

Brady is No. 1 on the NFLPA's player sales list for the 2020 season, with Mahomes coming in at No. 2. The list counts online and physical sales from March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021, and includes pretty much every kind of licensed NFL player product you can think of: posters, jerseys, Funko Pops, backpacks, socks, face coverings, drinkware, pet products, toys, tailgate decorations, and more. No matter what it is, if it's officially licensed, it counts.

Here's the full top ten:

  1. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

  3. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

  4. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

  5. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

  6. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

  7. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

  8. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

  9. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

  10. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Every player in the top ten is from a different team, and all but two are quarterbacks. Tagovailoa is the highest-ranking rookie on the entire list of 50 players, and he's the only one in the top ten. 

The rest of the top 50

The NFLPA released a list of the top 50 in player sales, and put together a video of the highlights. 

Looking at the entire top 50, quarterbacks are clearly the most popular, occupying nearly 40 percent of all the entries. There are 19 total quarterbacks on the list, and the 11 outside the top 10 are: Cam Newton (12), Dak Prescott (13), Drew Brees (15), Baker Mayfield (16), Jimmy Garoppolo (25), Kyler Murray (31), Justin Herbert (34), Carson Wentz (40), Deshaun Watson (43), Derek Carr (44), Ben Roethlisberger (48). 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady embraces Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers win 31-9. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes occupy the top two spots on the NFLPA's yearly player sales list. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

