Tom Brady beats Patrick Mahomes at top of NFLPA player sales list
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have been trading places at the top of the NFLPA's sales list for several years, with Mahomes snagging the top spot after the Kansas City Chiefs' excellent 2019 season culminated in a Super Bowl win. But after Brady's surprise move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020, and his victory over Mahomes and the Chiefs at the Super Bowl back in February, it's no surprise who once again reigns supreme.
Brady is No. 1 on the NFLPA's player sales list for the 2020 season, with Mahomes coming in at No. 2. The list counts online and physical sales from March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021, and includes pretty much every kind of licensed NFL player product you can think of: posters, jerseys, Funko Pops, backpacks, socks, face coverings, drinkware, pet products, toys, tailgate decorations, and more. No matter what it is, if it's officially licensed, it counts.
Here's the full top ten:
Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Every player in the top ten is from a different team, and all but two are quarterbacks. Tagovailoa is the highest-ranking rookie on the entire list of 50 players, and he's the only one in the top ten.
The rest of the top 50
The NFLPA released a list of the top 50 in player sales, and put together a video of the highlights.
The year-end Top 50 player sales list is here and @tombrady is sitting at the top 🔥 His dominance in retail includes topping the NFLPA’s year-end chart a record four times and appearing among the top three 23 times since the list was introduced in 2014: https://t.co/YKNIIM6dhF. pic.twitter.com/jEQqBZ2Vyv
— NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 28, 2021
Looking at the entire top 50, quarterbacks are clearly the most popular, occupying nearly 40 percent of all the entries. There are 19 total quarterbacks on the list, and the 11 outside the top 10 are: Cam Newton (12), Dak Prescott (13), Drew Brees (15), Baker Mayfield (16), Jimmy Garoppolo (25), Kyler Murray (31), Justin Herbert (34), Carson Wentz (40), Deshaun Watson (43), Derek Carr (44), Ben Roethlisberger (48).
