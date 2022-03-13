Tom Brady bails on retirement so he can come lose to the Saints a couple more times

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

This is almost getting pathetic. It only took a month and a half of not being in the media spotlight for former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to quit his retirement plans and return for another year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which he announced from his official Twitter account on Sunday.

Clearly Brady hasn’t had his fill of losing to the New Orleans Saints, who have gone 4-1 against Brady since he first arrived in Tampa Bay. No team has posted a better point differential against Brady than the Saints (+66). New Orleans has also sacked Brady more often than any other team besides his old AFC East rivals (28 times), also ranking fifth in career interceptions (11) and fumbles (6) taken from him.

We’ll see if the Saints have enough defensive firepower to overwhelm Brady again in 2022. They’re in the hunt for a trade to acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, which would cripple the roster and force them to part ways with some of their best players. Obviously there are a lot of different pieces involved here, so stay tuned to see which Saints quarterback will be beating Brady in 2022 after Jameis Winston, Trevor Siemian, and Taysom Hill worked together to sweep him in 2021.

