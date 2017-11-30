Tom Brady back at practice, Chris Hogan still out

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sat out of practice on Wednesday due to what’s listed as an Achilles injury for the second consecutive week and things continued to play out the way they did last week on Thursday.

Per multiple reports from Patriots practice, Brady was back on the field and working with the rest of the team as they continued their preparations for the Bills. Brady spoke to the media last Friday and said he felt great, something that certainly seemed to be the case when he threw four touchdown passes in a victory over the Dolphins.

Brady wasn’t the only player back at practice after sitting on Wednesday. Linebacker Trevor Reilly and tackle LaAdrian Waddle were both on the field as well.

Waddle’s return puts him in line for another start at right tackle this week as Marcus Cannon remains out with an ankle injury. Wide receiver Chris Hogan also remains out for the Patriots and has not played since hurting his shoulder in Week Eight.