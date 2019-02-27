Tom Brady has awesome reaction to his rookie card selling for $400,100 originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Tom Brady, much like Mickey Mantle in baseball and Michael Jordan in basketball, is the most collectable player in football cards and memorabilia.

The New England Patriots quarterback's résumé is unmatched. He's won a record six Super Bowl championships -- his most recent coming earlier this month with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII -- and he's broken many NFL records.

His sports cards, and most notably his rookie cards, have been selling for record highs in recent years, and one auction set a new standard this week. PWCC (through eBay) sold an autographed Brady rookie card graded 9/10 mint by Beckett Grading Services from the 2000 Playoff Contenders set for $400,100. It was the highest sale price for a football card in history.

Brady had an awesome reaction in an Instagram story to one of his cards selling for nearly a half million dollars. Check out his response in the photo below.

Tom Brady's awesome reaction to rookie card selling for $400k

Hey, that's not a bad idea.

The sports card industry is doing quite well at the moment, so it would be smart to go back to your parents' house or dig into your closet and try to find any hidden gems that could be lying around in a box somewhere.

