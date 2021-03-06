Tom Brady autographed rookie card shatters record and sells for $1.32 million

Another day passes by and another record is shattered by Tom Brady.

It’s obvious that he’s the greatest player to ever touch an NFL field and his seven Super Bowl wins along with the endless list of accolades proves that. Brady, 43, made the switch from the New England Patriots after two decades to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now he may even sign an extension past the 2021 season.

Because of his longevity and extremely productive career, Brady’s trading cards do pretty well in terms of financial gain. In January this year, Brady had an autographed trading card sell for $556 thousand at an auction — which was unreal.

On Thursday, it was announced that one of his autographed rookie cards sold for a record-breaking $1.32 million. According to ESPN, the previous record for a card being sold was Patrick Mahomes’ at $861 thousand. The card sold on PWCC Marketplace and it was to a Boston fan named James Parkers, who’s a huge fan of Brady.

“I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady,” Parker said. “The last Super Bowl win was just a mind-blowing accomplishment. I’ve also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid. Given Brady’s uncontested status as GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection and I’m incredibly excited to now own 1 of only 100 of Brady’s best rookie card.”

It may take a little while before anyone breaks this insane record.