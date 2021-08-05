Tom Brady to attend Peyton Manning's 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony

Tom Brady to attend Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame ceremony originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When Peyton Manning is officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, his biggest rival will be in attendance showing his support.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians will be in Canton, Ohio, for Sunday's enshrinement ceremony, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

@TomBrady has always had respect for Peyton Manning's leadership and influence on football.



Peyton will be honored at the Pro Football Hall of fame this weekend with an enshrinement ceremony. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/IJcjSOnigV — Religion of Sports (@religionofsport) August 5, 2021

Brady going to Manning's Hall of Fame induction is pretty awesome. It's a sign of the immense respect and appreciation he has for the legendary quarterback.

Manning vs. Brady was one of the best rivalries in the history of pro football. They played against each other 17 times, including the playoffs, when Brady played for the New England Patriots and Manning played for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Brady had a 11-6 record (9-3 in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs) in those games.

Brady's incredible career will obviously be honored in the Hall of Fame at some point. Figuring out when that day will come isn't the easiest task, though, because Brady is still playing at a high level as a 44-year-old veteran. Brady and the Bucs will enter the 2021 NFL season as the defending Super Bowl champs. The Hall of Fame will have to wait.