How will Tom Brady approach game vs. Patriots? Ex-teammate has very vivid take

Rodney Harrison spent six seasons as Tom Brady's teammate on the New England Patriots from 2003 through 2008, and they won two Super Bowl titles together.

He knows how competitive Brady is, and how badly the 44-year-old quarterback wants to win each week.

With that in mind, how might Brady approach his return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night when he plays against the Patriots for the first time?

Harrison explained, in a very visual manner, during his appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show" Friday morning.

"At the end of the day, Tom [Brady] is a goon. Tom is a thug. He wants to rip the Patriots face off their head. If he can win by three or four touchdowns, that's exactly what he's going to do." - Rodney Harrison on @dpshow — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) October 1, 2021

Well, that's one way to put it.

Even after leaving the Patriots as a free agent in 2020 and winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it wouldn't be surprising if Brady wants to send a message to Bill Belichick and Co. that he's still an elite player capable of winning championships.

The Bucs also lost an important game to the Los Angeles Rams last week -- their first defeat of the season -- giving Brady even more motivation to leave Gillette Stadium with a win this weekend.

The Patriots defense will need to play an incredible game to slow down Brady's Tampa Bay offense, which ranks No. 2 in the league in points scored per game (34.6) and near the top of several passing statistics.

