Tom Brady’s appetite to compete is “going to be gone, soon”

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to football after a 40-day retirement. How much longer will he go?

Although he has made it clear he doesn’t want a farewell tour, the time to say farewell is coming, soon.

“I had the appetite to compete, and it’s going to be gone soon,” Brady told Dan Patrick regarding the quarterback’s decision to return for another season, via NFL.com. “I mean, there’s no doubt about it and I’ve got to you know, just really appreciate the time I have left because it’s not a lot.”

Brady didn’t say it’s one more year. Many will think it is. And it could be. But Brady will be a free agent in 2023. If there’s a place he can go where he thinks that the deck will be stacked in his favor, maybe he’ll keep going.

Remember, he has said he doesn’t want to end up watching NFL games after he has quit playing and thinking, “These guys suck. I could do way better than that.” With Brady now lined up to work for Fox Sports as the No. 1 analyst once he’s done playing, it’s not as if he’ll be able to avoid watching the games. If “these guys suck,” he’ll be witnessing it, each and every week.

That’s all the more reason until he believes he’s no longer better than the guys who are getting a significant paycheck to throw footballs for a living. That could mean more than one more year of football for Brady — possibly with a third team.

