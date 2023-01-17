Tom Brady appears to attempt slide tackle of Cowboys' Malik Hooker during fumble return

Tom Brady had a rough Monday night. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Tom Brady was having a rough night against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

He threw a first-half interception in the end zone and saw the Cowboys take an 18-0 lead into halftime of their NFC wild-card matchup. Then after an apparent third-quarter turnover, he slid feet-first at a Cowboys defender's legs.

With his Buccaneers facing a 24-0 second-half deficit in the third quarter, Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin appeared to fumble on a completion from Brady. Cowboys safety Malik Hooker picked up the loose ball and returned it. At the end of the return, Brady slid feet-first into Hooker's legs before Julio Jones tackled Hooker.

Is that Tom Brady going for the tackle? 😅 pic.twitter.com/Yih7GpVTWs — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 17, 2023

Here's a closer look.

After the play, officials threw a flag for unnecessary roughness. But not on Brady. Bucs center Ryan Jensen drew the flag for tussling with defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. away from the ball. Brady didn't get penalized, and the game carried on without further fallout from the play.

Officials reviewed the play and determined that Godwin was down before he lost control of the ball. The ruling of a fumble on the field was overturned. Hooker was not injured on the play.

But it was a bad look for Brady on a night that went poorly in a 31-14 defeat.