Tom Brady appeared to snub Jared Goff during postgame handshakes and Twitter took notice

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read

Tom Brady has built a reputation of snubbing opposing quarterbacks during postgame handshakes, opting not to seek out his counterpart after losses. It most notably occurred after Nick Foles and the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, as Brady walked off the field without shaking Foles’ hand.

That seemed to happen again on Monday night, only this time it was Jared Goff left searching for the future Hall of Famer on the field after the Rams beat the Bucs, 27-24. ESPN’s cameras caught Goff on the field shaking hands with other members of the Buccaneers, just as Brady was walking into the tunnel.

Twitter didn’t miss this decision by Brady, either. Fans and media members all shared their thoughts on Brady skipping postgame pleasantries, instead opting to head straight into the locker room after the loss.

Shannon Sharpe ripped Brady for the move, saying it’s time to call him out on it.

Here are some of the other responses to Brady’s snubbing of Goff after the game, even though Goff sought Brady on the field after his loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

