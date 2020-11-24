Tom Brady appeared to snub Jared Goff during postgame handshakes and Twitter took notice

Tom Brady has built a reputation of snubbing opposing quarterbacks during postgame handshakes, opting not to seek out his counterpart after losses. It most notably occurred after Nick Foles and the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, as Brady walked off the field without shaking Foles’ hand.

That seemed to happen again on Monday night, only this time it was Jared Goff left searching for the future Hall of Famer on the field after the Rams beat the Bucs, 27-24. ESPN’s cameras caught Goff on the field shaking hands with other members of the Buccaneers, just as Brady was walking into the tunnel.

Twitter didn’t miss this decision by Brady, either. Fans and media members all shared their thoughts on Brady skipping postgame pleasantries, instead opting to head straight into the locker room after the loss.

Shannon Sharpe ripped Brady for the move, saying it’s time to call him out on it.

I guess Brady doesn’t know Goff well enough to shake his hand after losing. Yet, he knows every qb after he wins. Brady is full of what the elephant left on the show ground. His attitude is bulljive and it’s time to call his A** out on it. 😤😤😤 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 24, 2020

Here are some of the other responses to Brady’s snubbing of Goff after the game, even though Goff sought Brady on the field after his loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Did Tom Brady not shake hands again? — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) November 24, 2020

I’m now certain that Brady doesn’t shake hands with the opposing QB when he loses just to make social media upset. 😂😂. No one has ever accused him of being a gracious loser before — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 24, 2020

Brady really couldn’t shake goffs hand after the game?? — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) November 24, 2020

Another no handshake huh? — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 24, 2020

Brady can’t be bothered to shake hands with peasants such as Jared Goff or Nick Foles. — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 24, 2020

Tom Brady literally delegating Kevin Minter for his Jared Goff meet and greets lmfao pic.twitter.com/RxWihR5wE1 — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) November 24, 2020

So Brady doesn’t shake hands after losses. Got it. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) November 24, 2020