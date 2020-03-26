Tom Brady has left the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He'll be leaving the unpredictable weather of New England to play down in sunny and almost-always-warm Florida.

If that seems like something you've heard before, that's probably because you have.

As pointed out in a recent social media post, Brady's path to Florida mimics a lot of what "old people from New England do." Brady evidently enjoyed the joke, which you can see in full along with his reaction to it in a screenshot from his Instagram story.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Credit where credit is due: This is pretty hilarious. And Brady is being a good sport playing along with it.

Brady obviously still has some good football left despite the fact that he will turn 43 before the start of the 2020 NFL season. After all, he threw for over 4,000 yards last season with a skeleton crew of receiving weapons and helped the team win a Super Bowl at the beginning of 2019.

Brady should have a chance to find success with the Bucs, especially considering their talented receiving corps consisting of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. And he'll have plenty of motivation to prove that he can still play at the highest level.

Tom Brady apparently enjoys joke about his move to Tampa Bay originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston