Tom Brady on apparent finger injury: “I feel great”

Unofficially, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to have a finger injury. Officially, he does not.

“Great,” Brady told reporters when asked about his finger. “I feel great. It’s football season, so . . . yeah.”

Brady also has not appeared on the injury report this week, at all.

But Brady seems to be bothered by it. As explained by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady spent time shaking the ring finger on his throwing hand. Over and over and over again. Per Stroud, at some point something was sprayed on Brady’s right hand.

On his Let’s Go! podcast, Brady told Jim Gray that the finger was “banged up” against the Saints.

Should Brady be on the injury report? Probably. But, remember, the Buccaneers hid Brady’s torn MCL for all of the 2020 season. Don’t expect them to be transparent and open and honest — especially when it comes to #TabletTantrumTommy.

