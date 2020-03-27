Tom Brady and Antonio Brown reunited? Bruce Arians says 'It's not gonna happen'

Antonio Brown celebrates with Tom Brady after catching a touchdown Sept. 15 against the Miami Dolphins. (Eric Espada / Getty Images)

Ever since Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, there's been speculation that free-agent receiver Antonio Brown might follow his buddy to Florida to resume what was once a spectacular NFL career.

But before breaking out our old Peaches & Herb records to celebrate a Brady-Brown reunion, maybe we should check with Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians.

"Yeah, it's not gonna happen," Arians said Thursday on CBS Sports Radio's "Tiki and Tierney" show.

Wait, why? Brady and Brown looked good in their one game together, connecting four times for 56 yards and a touchdown last year for the New England Patriots.

"There's no room," Arians said. "And probably not enough money."

"Yea, it’s not gonna happen. There’s no room. It’s just not gonna happen. It’s just not a fit here.



Full segment here:https://t.co/GM8JeX9j1k pic.twitter.com/zAQincGQgF



— TikiAndTierney (@TikiAndTierney) March 26, 2020







— TikiAndTierney (@TikiAndTierney) March 26, 2020

OK, sure, the Bucs already have two Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. But as host Brandon Tierney pointed out to Arians, the team does seem to have some room after receiver Breshad Perriman signed with the New York Jets as a free agent.

So what if Brown would agree to sign for the veteran's minimum?

"No," Arians said firmly.

Arians was the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator from 2007-11, which means he worked with Brown during the receiver's first two years in the league. Brown made his first Pro Bowl in 2011 and did so again six more times after Arians' departure. He also led the NFL in receiving yards in 2014 and 2017 and receiving touchdowns in 2018.

But a series of off-field incidents and instances of bizarre behavior derailed Brown's career. The Steelers traded him to the Oakland Raiders during the 2019 offseason but they cut him before the regular season started. Brown then signed with the Patriots, who released him two weeks later amid allegations of sexual misconduct against the receiver. Brown has denied the allegations, which are being investigated by the NFL. He could end up on the Commissioner’s Exempt List if he signs with a team before the investigation is complete.

So, in short, the idea of Brady and Brown being reunited on the Buccaneers does not make Arians feel so good.

"Yeah, I just know him," Arians said of Brown, "and it's not a fit in our locker room."