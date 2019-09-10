Tom Brady, Antonio Brown pose for photo that will excite Patriots fans

So far at least, Tom Brady and Antonio Brown are all smiles.

The Patriots quarterback and his new star wide receiver met up on Monday and posed for a photo that's sure to get Pats fans pumped for next Sunday's game in Miami.

Take a look below:

It appears the first meeting between the new teammates went swimmingly. Brady said on Monday night he "really enjoyed" his time with Brown and can't wait for practice on Wednesday. The 42-year-old also made it clear he isn't judging AB on his controversial tenure with the Raiders.

It may take a couple more weeks for Brown to get comfortable in New England, but the expectation is he'll make his Patriots debut in Week 2 vs. the Dolphins.

