Tom Brady on Antonio Brown: It was a good start

The Patriots routed the Dolphins on Sunday and one of their touchdowns in the 43-0 victory was scored by the newest member of the team.

Antonio Brown caught a 20-yard touchdown in the first half and was targeted eight times overall by Tom Brady in the win. He caught four passes for 56 yards overall and got a positive review from his new quarterback when all was said and done.

“It was a good start,” Brady said, via WEEI.com. “I was just trying to find an open guy and he was snapping off some routes and did a good job. It was good to find him.”

Brady wasn’t the only one with nice things to say after the game. Julian Edelman said Brown was “awesome” and Josh Gordon discussed how quickly Brown has picked up the offense.

“He’s got a great football mind, football IQ,” Gordon said. “Guys that are football smart just pick it up faster than others. He’s one of those guys that is gifted in that area. He was able to come here and adapt on the fly and he is still learning, as we all are. But it goes to show how much he really wants to be a part of this offense, how much he really wants to contribute and how fast he did it. It was great to see him make that progress today.”

Brown didn’t speak to reporters after the game and hasn’t answered any questions since a lawsuit alleging rape and sexual assault was filed against him last week. The NFL will be interviewing his accuser on Monday and there’s a chance the league could take action that makes Sunday’s good start a one-time affair.