How Tom Brady, Antonio Brown fared in Bucs' Week 10 win over Panthers

There are plenty of reasons why Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. Here's another: He rarely has two bad games in a row.

The 43-year-old quarterback played one of the worst games of his career in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. But Week 10 was a decidedly different story.

Brady lit up the Carolina Panthers for 341 passing yards and four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled to a 46-23 victory.

Here's Brady's final stat line on the day:

28 for 39, 341 yards, three passing TD, one rushing TD, 124.0 passer rating

The six-time Super Bowl champion entered the weekend 7-1 in eight career games following a 20-point loss with 19 touchdown passes to just three interceptions in those contests.

After Sunday's romp over Carolina, you can make that 8-1 with 22 TD passes and three interceptions.

Brady got two former Patriots involved, as well: Wide receiver Antonio Brown caught a season-high seven catches for 69 yards, while Rob Gronkowski hauled in two catches for 51 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season.

There were plenty of highlights in this one, so let's get to them.

Brady hits tight end Cameron Brate for Tampa Bay's first score of the day:

Gronkowski breaks a tackle and rumbles for a 44-yard reception:

Mike Evans gets up for his eighth touchdown catch of the season:

Brady takes a 1-yard plunge for his 25th career rushing touchdown and third with Tampa Bay:

Brown breaks loose for a 25-yard catch-and-run down the sideline:

Brady finds his old friend Gronkowski all alone for a 7-yard touchdown pass:

The Bucs improved to 7-3 with a much-needed win ahead of two tough matchups with the Los Angeles Rams and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

And yes, Brady did hit at least one milestone en route to victory.