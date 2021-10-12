Tom Brady: Antonio Brown 'has become like a brother to me'

Brady raves about Antonio Brown: 'He's become like a brother' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady never gave up on Antonio Brown, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reaping the benefits.

The Bucs wide receiver has revitalized his NFL career since reuniting with Brady down in Florida. After helping Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title last season, Brown has been one of Brady's favorite weapons through the first few weeks of the 2021 campaign.

Brown's biggest week yet came Sunday in the Bucs' 45-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. The seven-time Pro Bowler finished with seven receptions for 124 yards and was on the receiving end of two of Brady's five touchdown passes. The first was a 61-yarder that put Tampa ahead in the second quarter.

Brady and Brown joined forces in New England two years ago, but the wideout's time with the Patriots was short-lived as he was released after one game amid sexual assault and rape allegations. Brown served an eight-game suspension for his off-the-field actions to start the 2020 season and was signed by the Buccaneers that October.

On a new episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray on SiriusXM, Brady opened up about his relationship with Brown and all that has transpired since that brief Patriots tenure.

"AB's become like a brother to me," Brady said. "Just to watch him, what's happened over the course of his life the last 18 months, and to see kind of where he was at and where he's at now, makes me so happy for him. He's done the work. He's put the work in. We're all challenged in different ways on and off the field. Sometimes football comes really easy but the successes of football become a little more challenging to deal with. He's really done an amazing job in his own life getting back to what the real purpose of it is.

"He loves playing football. He's a football genius. It's hard to explain to people -- and I'm someone who's been around some amazing players -- it's hard to explain to others the way he sees the game versus everybody else. He's truly one of a kind person, talent, and I've obviously admired him so much for what he did in Pittsburgh in his time there. He's really come to Tampa, he's been focused completely on football and being a great teammate. All the guys really embraced him and really encouraged him at different moments. He's proven to everybody what he's still capable of. He's just an amazing player, obviously everyone gets to see that. I get to see it every day in practice, which is something that's great for me. Just really happy for him, happy for his family, and I know he's got a lot of great years left."

That's some high praise from the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady, Brown and the Bucs will look to stay hot when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles this week on Thursday Night Football.